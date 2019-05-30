Officials, organizations react to Gov. Edwards signing abortion ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, May 30, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill banning all abortions past about six weeks of pregnancy. Other states that have passed similar bans are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio.
The new law will ban all abortions, with no exception for rape or incest cases, once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around the six-week mark. The only exceptions will be for women whose lives are put at risk by carrying the pregnancy to term.
Many officials and organizations are speaking out about the ban, some in support, and some against.
Louisiana Democratic Party chair, Senator Karen Carter Peterson, tweeted Thursday, expressing her thoughts on the signing of the bill.
Also in opposition of the new law, the Center for Reproductive Rights released the following statement:
"Accessing abortion in Louisiana is already a challenge. With this law, the state is continuing its years-long effort to ban abortion. But it’s noteworthy that 23 members of the Louisiana House voted against the bill, and we know that many advocates on the ground fought against it.
“It’s important to remember that this law is not in effect. The law stipulates that it will not be enforced until the Fifth Circuit rules on the same ban passed in Mississippi—a ban we successfully blocked in court just last week. Despite the onslaught of attacks we are seeing, abortion is still legal in all 50 states, and we are fighting to make sure it stays that way. Bans like this one have been passed before, but they have always been struck down in court.”
