MDEQ issues Water Contact Advisory for Hontokalo Creek in Scott County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory today for Hotokalo Creek in Scott County.
The advisory will include sections from an unnamed tributary of Hontokalo Creek to Hontokalo Creek north to where the creek flows under Hwy 80, then Old Hwy 80, and Ringgold Road.
MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
The advisory is being issued due to the release of wastewater from the Raytheon facility. The boring of a fiber optic line through the sewer line is believed to have caused the issue.
MDEQ staff will begin collecting water samples and continue to monitor the water quality in the area. The advisory may be revised as needed.
