Man arrested, charged with Lafayette Co. woman’s murder

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say they found a woman dead in a home.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence for a domestic disturbance and gun shots.
When investigators arrived, they found a woman shot.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Investigators arrested 76-year-old Jimmy Hester on the scene.
Hester is charged with murder and will be seeing a Justice Court Judge Monday.
