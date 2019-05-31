Logs spilled from 18-wheeler damage cars at Madison County used car lot

Logs spilled from 18-wheeler damage cars at Madison County used car lot
Logs spilled from 18-wheeler damage cars at Madison County used car lot. Source: @MHPTroopC/Twitter
By Waverly McCarthy | May 31, 2019 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 1:00 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a log truck crash that damaged several cars at a used car lot.

According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, the log truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 just before 10:30 Friday morning when it ran off the road to keep from hitting a vehicle that had stopped in front of the truck.

The Mack truck was heavily damaged and the logs caused damage to several vehicles at a used car lot.

The driver was not injured and crews will be coming to recover the logs once contact is made with the owner of the car lot.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.