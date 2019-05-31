Logs spilled from 18-wheeler damage cars at Madison County used car lot

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a log truck crash that damaged several cars at a used car lot.
According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, the log truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 just before 10:30 Friday morning when it ran off the road to keep from hitting a vehicle that had stopped in front of the truck.
The Mack truck was heavily damaged and the logs caused damage to several vehicles at a used car lot.
The driver was not injured and crews will be coming to recover the logs once contact is made with the owner of the car lot.
