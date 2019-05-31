Former Brandon fire chief named executive director of State Fire Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney has named Terry Wages as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Fire Academy.
Wages currently serves as President of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association. He is Tupelo native and currently lives in Terry with his wife, Laura.
Wages recently retired from the position of Fire Chief for the City of Brandon. While there, he managed fire and EMS operations within six fire stations. He has over 1,000 hours of technical and fire rescue training, in addition to extensive EMS and ambulance management training. He holds a Master’s Degree in Emergency Management and Leadership.
Wages will take office in July after Executive Director Reggie Bell, who has served as executive director since 2007, retires from the position on June 30.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.