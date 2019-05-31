First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity Friday; turning warmer this weekend

FRIDAY: A few areas of haze and fog possible to start off the day, gradually giving way to sunshine to round out the short work week. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Northerly breezes will usher in slightly drier air into the region. Drier air will push lows into the middle 60s by early Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Drier air will win out most of the weekend; a mild start to Saturday morning will still yield a toasty afternoon. Highs will work their way back to the lower 90s. Moisture will begin to sneak back in as winds turn southerly by Sunday – but still a solid day, highs will top out in the lower 90s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will loosely hold on through the start of the new work week – highs will stay in the lower 90s; lows near 70. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a hit or miss storm. High pressure will begin to break down late in the week, opening the region up to higher chances for showers and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
