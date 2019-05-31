Chaplains meet in Pelahatchie to learn how to assist police officers

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Serving the community as a police officer is not an easy job.
The Huffington Post reports that in 2018, 159 police officers from around the country took their owns lives.
That’s why for the past two days, chaplains from several police stations across the state are preparing to assist officers deal with the stress of the job.
David White is the chaplain for the Pelahatchie Police Department.
A class of about a dozen people are preparing to be a helpful ear for the boys in blue.
“Stress is normal. You know especially in a high stress job like police have, this isn’t abnormal, this is normal. When the police deal with someone, it’s never on their good day. Police only deal with somebody on their bad day. So they never get to deal with pleasant, nice people. So every day they’re dealing with us on our worst,” said White.
Chaplains came from as far as McComb to prepare and learn what to do in case an officer takes his or her own life, or is involved in a shooting.
“Being there when that’s over, so that they know I’m there. I’m there they can talk to, so they have a place to vent or to let off steam. So that they can keep working and not carry that around with them on the job," said White.
Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry sees the benefits of having chaplains on the job.
“The police department don’t an opportunity to shut down and say okay we’re going to take a 24 hour break. And let you guys get yourself together and come back to work. We got to be back at work the next day. The next shift," said Daughtry.
Chief Daughtry says having chaplains is not just beneficial for police, but the community as well.
“So we just to to make sure that our guys are mentally ready to get out and do the job we’re call to do," said Daughtry.
