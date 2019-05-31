Argument leads to Florence man shooting his nephew

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - An altercation between a Florence man and his nephew ended with an uncle shooting his nephew in the groin. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Lieutenant Paul Mullins with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the 58-year-old uncle was bringing his 94-year-old mother home, when he and his 38-year-old nephew began arguing... leading to the shooting.
The uncle was taken to the sheriff’s department for questioning and the nephew was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
The names of those involved have not been released.
