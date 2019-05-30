16-year-old shot and killed in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Rankin County Wednesday night.
He has been identified as 16-year-old Hunter Jones.
According to Undersheriff Raymond Duke with the Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Department the shooting happened on Ridgecrest Drive in Rankin County.
Authorities say they believe the shooting was accidental and no foul play is suspected.
Investigators say another person was holding the gun when it went off accidentally.
