Times, TV announced for four Ole Miss football games

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Kickoff times and TV assignments for 2019 Ole Miss football games against Memphis, Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, and Mississippi State were announced Thursday by ESPN.
Ole Miss will open the 2019 season on Aug. 24 against Memphis at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Game time is slated for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised nationally on ABC.
The Rebels will kick off SEC play at home versus Arkansas in a Sept. 7 night game slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Ole Miss and Southeastern Louisiana will square off on Sept. 14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network Alternate.
The annual Battle for the Golden Egg against the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be played Nov. 28 in Starkville at 6:30 p.m., and the Thanksgiving affair will once again be broadcast on ESPN.
