She was killed at a gas station and her boyfriend was captured in Atlanta for her murder: Remembering Brittany Green

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty-five-year-old Brittany Green was shot and killed at the Fuel Junction on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in December 2018.
Her 48-year-old boyfriend Jason Garrett was a suspect in the case.
After Brittany’s death, the Green family couldn’t get in contact with Garrett, but said he made a Facebook status about her death.
He was on the run for nearly six months before U.S. Marshals caught up with him in Atlanta this month.
Garrett was extradited to Jackson and is currently in jail for Brittany’s murder.
Despite Garrett’s recent arrest, the family said coping with Brittany’s death is not much easier.
Carolyn Green, Brittany’s grandmother, said family gatherings haven’t been the same without her.
Brittany’s mother, Caprina Green, described Brittany as the life of the party.
Both women said her outgoing personality rubbed off on others in the family, including her young nieces.
They are particularly worried about about one of them, who they say is very vocal about missing Brittany.
“We’re really going to have to be there for her because she’s dealing with it in her own way,” said Caprina. “I thought I might need to look into counseling for her.”
Caprina said Brittany’s uncle is also taking her death very hard and decided to move to Texas in an effort to get a fresh start.
As the family tries to heal from Brittany’s sudden death, they wish things could have turned out differently.
They described the relationship between Brittany and Garrett as rocky, and said she tried several times to break up with Garrett -- but he began stalking her.
“I don’t understand why she kept going back,” said Caprina. “The last time Brittany was really getting to the point where she had gotten tired because I saw the changes in her.”
The family said they disapproved of Brittany dating Garrett since there was such a large age gap.
However, they told her she was always welcome back home if she felt like she needed a safe place to go to.
Unfortunately, she was not able to successfully end the relationship before she was killed.
Now that Garrett is behind bars in Jackson, the family is left with questions they may never get answers to.
Among them, why?
“What was your motive?” Caprina asked. “You could’ve walked away from that situation.”
Although it has been difficult to move on, Carolyn said it’s something they know they have to do.
“We have to live on and we’re living on for her to make sure that justice is served and that peace will become behind all of this,” Carolyn said. “Something greater is coming.”
