Jackson family vacation hindered by airline cancellation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Flights for Via Airlines are canceled at many airports around the south.
This week was supposed to kick off the Charcy Robinson Rogers family vacation.
But they’ve been given a temporary detour, one that has given them financial and vacation stress.
“To get this type of information within a week’s time is just kind of ridiculous for us to plan something last minute once funds have already been spent," said Rogers.
Last Thursday Rogers was emailed a notification from Via Airlines informing her that the flight out of Medgar Evers for her and nine family members WAS cancelled, with no refund for 15 business days.
An amount up to $1,100 out of her pocket.
She says they told her to email and contact a number, but that didn’t solve her holiday headache.
“When I have tried to reach back out to them actually their email is full. And we tried to contact the airport and no responses from anyone," said Rogers.
To add more fuel to the jet flames, the Rogers vacation was meant as a gathering for the family after the loss of her father in March.
“We were using this trip as an outlet and as a tool to kind of get things back on track and get the girls, our daughters back on track," said Rogers.
We also contacted the airline and were sent to an automated operator.
According to WBRC in Birmingham the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport released a statement saying: “Via Airlines has announced it no longer will fly into or out of many airports across the country, including the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), effective immediately. We’re disappointed to see Via Airlines cut back its routes and find it unfortunate that the airline no longer will operate in BHM, especially as we saw great interest from the community in – and high ticket sales for – the routes offered by Via. We will continue to work diligently to expand our flight offerings by adding routes and airlines, continuing the growth and increased passenger traffic we have seen in 2019.”
The Rogers vacation is still on but with less of the family.
They will now be driving for ten hours to go to Disney World, cutting into family time and will be at a local Air B&B.
