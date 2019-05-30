Jackson family vacation hindered by airline cancellation

According to WBRC in Birmingham the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport released a statement saying: “Via Airlines has announced it no longer will fly into or out of many airports across the country, including the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), effective immediately. We’re disappointed to see Via Airlines cut back its routes and find it unfortunate that the airline no longer will operate in BHM, especially as we saw great interest from the community in – and high ticket sales for – the routes offered by Via. We will continue to work diligently to expand our flight offerings by adding routes and airlines, continuing the growth and increased passenger traffic we have seen in 2019.”