Flood flight rages on in the Eagle Lake community

Warren County, Miss. (WLBT) -In Warren County, the Eagle Lake Community is immersed in floodwaters with no end in sight.
“On some of these community streets, we only have a foot or two of water in them and others may have eight or 10 feet of water," said Sheriff Martin Pace.
This treacherous surge of water has turned roads into rivers causing a big mess in the Eagle Lake Community.
“Most all the streets are inundated with water, so the sheriff's office has been patrolling these areas by boat for several days now and as you can see when you come in we have a road block that prohibits regular traffic,” said Pace.
For more than 100 days, the once vibrant community has been crippled by the rising water due to record rainfall and the bloated Mississippi River.
“Just keep these people in your prayers. This community is hurting,” said Pace
High water levels and little to no relief have forced more than 300 people to evacuate. Emergency officials say around 70 people are still living in the community. Sheriff Martin Pace and his team has been on the front lines of the flood fight, which has been a challenge.
“We have rescued animals that have been left behind, we have found boats that have floated loose.”
Emergency official tell 3 On Your Side, damage assessments are ongoing, but from what they know.181 structures are affected by the excessive flooding.
“We want to make sure there are no problems such as a fire, but also we're looking for property to protect the property,” said Pace.
What’s lurking below is also a concern. Besides wildlife, you can find everything from propane and septic tanks to power lines submerged in the floodwaters. The sheriff says there are also hazardous chemicals that are not safe.
“This water is not clean. People should be extremely cautious, they need to wash immediately, they need to keep alcohol scrub with them, this is not water to play in.”
