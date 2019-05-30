First Alert Forecast: scattered storms return Thursday afternoon

THURSDAY: The ridge will finally lose its grip over the region – while it’ll stay warm, we’ll begin to introduce a few storm chances by the end of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out by severe weather isn’t likely.
FRIDAY: Expect areas of fog to be in place to start the day, gradually giving way to sunshine to round out the short work week. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Northerly breezes will usher in slightly drier air into the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The drier air winning out its place over the region will last into parts of the weekend ahead. Saturday will likely by dry – starting in the 60s, pushing up to near 90° by the afternoon. Humidity levels will begin to increase heading into the early portions of next week, highs will sneak back into the lower 90s, with chances for a few hit and miss storms sneaking back in as well.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
