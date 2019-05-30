FedEx launching new HBCU employment program at Mississippi Valley State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FedEx Logistics, Inc. announced the launch of its program designed to offer employment opportunities at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) on Wednesday.
The company is collaborating with Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) to provide professional opportunities for students and build a pipeline of talent to support its industry leading customs brokerage operations.
FedEx Logistics will establish a satellite office on the MVSU campus in Itta Bena, Miss., staffed with qualified students. Students will have access to part-time employment while they are in school, with the potential for full-time employment upon graduation.
“MVSU and FedEx Logistics share similar values and a people-first philosophy, which makes this collaboration ideal. Connecting people and possibilities and developing diverse talent in the communities where we live and work are priorities for FedEx Logistics, and I look forward to growth and success for all involved,” said Thanh Anderson, vice president of Global Support Services at FedEx Logistics.
“We are thrilled FedEx Logistics has chosen MVSU as the first institution for its HBCU campus satellite office program,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., president of MVSU. “Our students’ response to joining the FedEx Logistics team during their matriculation at MVSU has been tremendous. We envision a long-lasting relationship with FedEx Logistics that will be beneficial to both organizations, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will provide for our students.”
FedEx Logistics and MVSU are working together to open the satellite office on campus in August 2019. Recruitment efforts are underway to hire students to operate the facility.
Applicants must be enrolled MVSU students in good standing and can apply for one of the available positions here, or contact the MVSU Career Services Center.
