FedEx launching new HBCU employment program at Mississippi Valley State University

“We are thrilled FedEx Logistics has chosen MVSU as the first institution for its HBCU campus satellite office program,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., president of MVSU. “Our students’ response to joining the FedEx Logistics team during their matriculation at MVSU has been tremendous. We envision a long-lasting relationship with FedEx Logistics that will be beneficial to both organizations, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will provide for our students.”