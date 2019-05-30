Electricity theft becoming common around Jackson vacant structures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our recent report on electricity theft from a Highway 80 business in Jackson sheds light on the widespread problem occurring often near vacant buildings and houses.
Entergy investigates and prosecutes involving the homeless and property owners.
"We had an outage one day and come to find out that they had hooked up live wires to our pole," said Popeye's manager Dionne.
She contacted Entergy about the power outage. The electrical workers discovered that people living at the vacant Jackson Southwest Hotel next door connected to the restaurant’s breaker box.
Entergy has investigated thousands of electricity theft cases in the past few years, from homeowners tampering with meters to lines being constructed to tap into nearby power sources.
“A lot of ways that we find out about electrical theft is from the public,” said Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann. “They realize that something is wrong such as the business that lost electricity or maybe a resident can see a line going from one house to another”.
According to officials with the utility company, power theft happens most often at vacant apartments, buildings and houses.
Residents on Northview Drive said vagrants have lived in the vacant Parktowne Apartments and started a fire there nearly 10 years ago.
We went to the complex to see if there was electricity theft. There we met property owner David Hoang.
He did not want to talk on camera but said he purchased the property three years ago in an attempt to renovate the apartments.
Hoang said he has done work in sections but has lost more than $20,000.00 from people coming onto the property and stealing what’s been restored.
He said he had temporary power to the buildings while work is underway, and he’s hired someone to watch the property.
Power company officials report that investigating thefts can be dangerous for workers.
“If we hear there’s electrical theft going on, we’ll ask law enforcement officers to go with us to the property because sometimes the people doing the stealing are right there,” added Hartmann.
If you suspect someone of stealing electricity or tampering with meters call 1-800-ENTERGY.
