County prosecutor wants in on JPD teen sex case

“I subsequently spoke to Commissioner Dickinson, who assured me that this was a criminal matter and that the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services will not be getting involved. Consequently, the statute Mr. Mumford referenced in his letter to me imposes no duty on me or my client to provide him with any confidential information," Ross wrote. “This matter was properly reported to James Davis, the police chief of the Jackson Police Department. Since Mr. Mumford is the county prosecutor, he can request any information he believes his office is entitled to receive from the Jackson Police Department.”