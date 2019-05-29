POLICE: Murder-suicide determined as motive in Pearl weekend shooting

Pearl, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police have determined that murder-suicide is the motive in a weekend shooting on Pemberton Drive.
Investigators say 62-year-old Joseph Frank shot and killed 58-year-old Claude “Billy” Collins after shooting multiple times through the front door.
Frank, who was living inside the house as a guest, then shot and killed himself.
Around 4:59 p.m. Saturday, police received multiple calls of a man laying in the front yard at 636 Pemberton Drive who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Collins shot multiple times in the front walkway. He was then taken to UMMC where he would die from his injuries.
When the home was searched by investigators, they found Frank had been killed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A subsequent autopsy then showed that Frank did die from suicide.
Police have still not discovered a motive for the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.