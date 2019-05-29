Jackson City Council members expected to discuss officer’s suicide and allegations of sexual assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Council members spent over an hour in executive session Tuesday night.
The session ended just before 9 p.m.
Members were expected to discuss the Jackson police officer who took his life Monday after allegations surfaced that he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year old-girl.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes was opposed to going into executive session during the City Council meeting.
“We can’t make wrong right. We got to understand wrong is wrong and we shouldn’t try to change the facts. So my position is any questions that needs to be asked we should answer,” Stokes said.
After the executive session, council members resumed the regular meeting.
