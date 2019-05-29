Four Mississippi students compete in the 92nd National Spelling Bee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi students competed in the 92nd annual National Spelling Bee in Fort Washington, Maryland.
The four were were chosen out of 11 million students across America and were among the 565 spellers who competed this year.
Yolandi Li is an 8th grader from Oak Grove Middle School and will be moving on to the finals. She previously competed in 2018 and tied for 42nd place.
Andrew and Aaron Marcev are 7th graders from Presbyterian Christian School and both competed in the 2018 National Spelling Bee.
And Simona Milev is a 7th grader from Milam Elementary School. This was her first year competing in the National Spelling Bee.
Texas has the largest number of winners with 11 and the youngest person to ever qualify to the finals was only 5 years old!
So far, no National Spelling Bee champions have been from Mississippi.
The winner of this year’s spelling bee will receive a $50,000 cash prize and a Scripps National Spelling Bee engraved trophy. They will also receive $2,500 from Merriam-Webster.
The 2018 National Spelling Bee champion was 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani whose winning word was “koinonia” which means “Christian fellowship or communion, with God or, more commonly, with fellow Christians.”
The 2019 National Spelling Bee finals will begin Thursday on ESPN.
