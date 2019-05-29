First Alert Forecast: hot, humid, hazy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: The ridge of high pressure will re-assert itself for one last round of heat locally – highs will top out in the lower, to a few, middle 90s amid a mostly to partly sunny sky. We’ll remain quiet overnight with partly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY: The ridge will finally lose its grip over the region – while it’ll stay warm, we’ll begin to introduce a few storm chances by the end of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our persistent ridge of high pressure loses its fight by the latter parts of the week, leading to slightly cooler air and increased chances for the showers and storms by Thursday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Highs by the latter half of the week will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Another high pressure area will move in by the weekend, boosting highs into the 90s and keeping rain chances low, but not zero.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
