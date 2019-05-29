Big plans could be coming for abandoned railway in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There could be big plans ahead for an abandoned railway in the downtown area.
This week the Canadian National Railway removed the tracks off the median of Commerce street.
The City of Jackson tells us the railroad has transferred the property into their hands to maintain.
The city already owned part of the right away, and has infrastructure underneath that area.
Right now there are no specific plans on what they plan to do with that property.
Business owners in the area are excited about the possibilities of what could be done with the strip of land.
Will May who works at the South Warehouse said, “I think a green space to put good landscape architecture stuff like that there would be great for pictures and stuff like that.”
City officials say the area is experiencing organic growth, with warehouses being re-purposed for use in other businesses.
They plan to get locals input on how to design the old railroad property, into something new, in the future.
