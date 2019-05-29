Backwater flooding impacting new areas of Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the flooding in the lower Delta continues this week, there are new concerns about its duration -- and where the water will go next.
Forecasts are still predicting the backwater will reach 98.5 feet, and that’s allowing the water to now reach areas where it hasn’t been before.
For weeks now, Cary residents have watched the backwater march across fields, and creep ever so closely to their homes.
“The concern is that the water will reach homes on the north east side of town," said Cary Mayor Phyllis Adams. "It’s low land, so the water is moving in rapidly. Also we have a water treatment plant on the east side of town. That level is a little bit higher, but were watching that everyday.”
Adams says flood victims from other parts of the county being sheltered in Cary could again be impacted. There are now plans to shore up homes if the water gets close.
“We had aldermen that have been sandbagging some of the culverts to keep the water out. We’ll probably sandbag around where the homes are that are being threatened. It’s a guessing game. We really don’t know, but we can’t wait till the last minute,” continued the mayor.
Further north in Rolling Fork, floodwaters drove out the residents in homes along Highway 16 days ago.
The corp of engineers says they will likely have to close the gates at Steele Bayou as the Mississippi River, which has now been above flood stage for 100 days, is also rising.
That’s the main drain plug to get this water out of Delta communities, struggling with flooding since February.
A town hall meeting on backwater flooding and it’s projected impacts will be held tomorrow evening at the Cary Christian center. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the Mississippi Levee Board, the Army Corp of Engineers, and local Emergency Management officials will be in attendance to answer questions.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.