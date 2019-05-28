Four more dead dolphins wash ashore between Long Beach and Ocean Springs

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Four more dead dolphins washed ashore on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Tuesday, making a total of 93 dolphins to be found dead on the beaches this year.
All four dead dolphins were found Tuesday. One was found in Long Beach between Richards Avenue and Ocean Wave Avenue. A second dolphin was found in Ocean Springs on Front Beach. Shortly after those two were reported, a third dolphin was found on Front Beach in Ocean Springs, and another in Biloxi.
This is the highest number of dead dolphins that the Coast has seen since 2011. Three dead dolphins were found on Biloxi Beach just two days ago.
According to IMMS director Moby Solangi, dolphins have washed up from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi. Solangi said the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway is turning the Mississippi Sound into a freshwater lake, which is changing the entire ecosystem.
Biloxi mayor Fofo Gilich has asked all Coast mayors to meet at the Biloxi Visitors Center Tuesday to discuss the negative impacts the Bonnet Carre spillway has had on the Mississippi Sound.
If you spot a dead dolphin at the beach, you can report it at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN (1-888-767-3657446)
