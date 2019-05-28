Surveying system, Saturday license tests for students among changes coming to Driver Service Bureau

BILOXI, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner of Public Safety Marshall Fisher along with the Driver Service Bureau (DSB) held a press conference at Troop K to announce the launch of the Opiniator and JumpStart campaigns, both geared towards enhancing the overall day to day experience received by customers obtaining services through DSB offices statewide.
“The DPS Driver Service Bureau probably touches more citizens daily than any state agency," stated Commissioner Fisher. "Improving this experience for Mississippians is a top priority.”
The Opiniator real time surveying system will bring the DSB into the 21st Century for rating customer service and allow the agency to reach a broader scope of customers through this technology. This system will be implemented in all driver license stations, and the collected data will be shared among staff as an opportunity to quickly see where improvements are needed.
Commissioner Fisher added, “the Opiniator will provide customers with a platform to give constructive feedback in a manner that will assist the DPS Driver Service Bureau in developing solutions for the improvement of customer service.”
With summer approaching, the agency’s new JumpStart (Students Access to Road Test) Program will allow students 15 years and older to schedule Saturday appointments for written and road tests, as well as allow them to receive a driver’s license.
“The JumpStart program will not only help with weekly wait times but is also intended as a convenient avenue for working parents,” stated Major Ken Brown, Director of the Driver Service Bureau.
Visit www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov to learn more about services provided by the Driver Service Bureau.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.