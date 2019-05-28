Public hearing on Rankin County bond issue June 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin Supervisors have approved a bond issue not to exceed $30 million, but the exact dollar amount is still up in the air.
They want to use the money to take care of various projects, including renovation of the Chancery Court building when the new courthouse is finished. Officials hope construction will be complete by this fall. Supervisors also want to complete construction of a road maintenance building, and build a new fire station in Florence.
It’s a General Obligation (GO) bond, but it won’t increase taxes, according to Board Attorney Craig Slay.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 17 at 9 a.m.
