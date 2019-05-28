Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission assessing Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department wants to better serve the community.
People were able to call JPD Tuesday morning and talk with a team with the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
Assessors from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MSLEAC) will be conducting an on-site assessment at the Jackson Police Department to ensure compliance with the Mississippi State Standards. Law enforcement agencies seeking to be accredited by MSLEAC are required to comply with 140 professional standards in order to maintain state accredited status.
The MSLEAC assessment team will be composed of law enforcement practitioners from in-state agencies. The assessors will review agency policies and practices, interview personnel, and closely examine files kept by the Jackson Police Department specifically in regard to state accreditation.
Once the assessors complete their review, a report will be issued to the State Commission, who will then decide whether or not to award Accreditation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.