Mississippi DMVs to offer weekend tests, scheduled appointments, and more in effort to speed things up

“There are things that can be done over and above just the funding side of it and what you’ve heard here today are those things,” said Sen. Brice Wiggins. “At the end of the day, the taxpayers and citizens are customers of the government. The government is here to serve them. Taxpayer dollars go to fund the drivers license services, to fund the public service division so they have a right to expect that they’re getting a quality product. It’s going to take a little bit of time but we would ask that the public be with us, listen to what they say, take advantage of the programs they are rolling out.”