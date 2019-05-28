MHP releases Memorial Day holiday enforcement period numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2019 Memorial Day travel enforcement period along with the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) safety initiative which began Friday, May 24, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, May 27 at midnight.
Throughout the period, MHP issued 7296 citations with 159 DUI arrests. A total of 156 crashes were investigated including 1 fatality and 53 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.
According to MHP, all available troopers were working statewide during this holiday period conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.
There was one deadly wreck over the weekend that happened in Jackson County.
MHP says the crash happened on U.S. 90 westbound near MS 57 at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
A Toyota Camry driven by 30-year-old Robert Chase Pittman from Ocean Springs was driving east on U.S. 90 and tried to make a left turn on MS 57 north through a red turn signal. A Ford Escape driving westbound crashed into the front passenger side of the Toyota.
The passenger in the Toyota Camry, 24-year-old Kayla Danielle Pittman died from injuries in the crash. She was unrestrained at the time of the wreck.
The driver of the Escape, 19-year-old Alexis Kalynn McWilliams, had minor injuries.
