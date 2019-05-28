Member of Canton Board of Aldermen granted continuance in voter fraud case

Vickie McNeil’s voter fraud trial moved to September

Member of Canton Board of Aldermen granted continuance in voter fraud case
Vicki McNeil serves on the Board of Aldermen and is a former Canton Police Chief.
By Maggie Wade | May 28, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 4:25 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The voter fraud case against Vickie McNeil in Canton has been continued due to health concerns.

McNeil was in court Tuesday. Her defense team filed a document under seal to support the request for a continuance.

3 On Your Side Investigates: Corruption in Canton

According to the Madison County District Attorney's office, after review of the document and their office agreeing, the Judge did grant the continuance.

McNeil was indicted in December on voter fraud charges centering around the 2017 Canton Municipal Elections. She is a former police chief and represents Ward 5 on Canton’s Board of Aldermen.

READ MORE: Voter fraud indictments served to several officials in Canton

McNeil’s case will be set for trial in September.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.