Member of Canton Board of Aldermen granted continuance in voter fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The voter fraud case against Vickie McNeil in Canton has been continued due to health concerns.
McNeil was in court Tuesday. Her defense team filed a document under seal to support the request for a continuance.
According to the Madison County District Attorney's office, after review of the document and their office agreeing, the Judge did grant the continuance.
McNeil was indicted in December on voter fraud charges centering around the 2017 Canton Municipal Elections. She is a former police chief and represents Ward 5 on Canton’s Board of Aldermen.
McNeil’s case will be set for trial in September.
