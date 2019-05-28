Gold Star family honors their son’s life and service this Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day takes on a new meaning for Gold Star families whose loved ones lost their lives defending our country. Eight of those families were recognized this weekend at the Mississippi Braves game.
Moments of silence like the one they held at Saturday’s ballgame take on new meanings for families like Donna Bagwell’s. Her son, Marc Lucas Tucker, chose a life of service.
“He was going to be a lifer," said Bagwell. "And he was. It was just a shorter life than what we expected.”
Tucker joined the Marine Corps at 23. He was deployed to Iraq with the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force. His mom talked to him on June 7th and he filled her in on the timeline ahead of their latest mission.
“Stay up that night and sleep the next day because the mission was the next night," she recounted. "That he would call me. And about 11:00 that day, I was on my mail route and I had the most horrible headache I’ve ever had. It’s like somebody hit me in the back of the head with a sledgehammer. I couldn’t figure out what was going on.”
That night, she got the knock on the door from his fellow Marines.
"And when they told me what time he died in Iraq, it was the same exact time I had the headache. He died in a rollover and had massive head injuries.”
But as his mom sees it, he died doing what he loved - serving our country.
“He loved being a Marine and he was good at it," she said. "His men and women who he served with said he was a leader.”
As the years have passed, it’s moments like these that now mean so much to Gold Star families like the Bagwells.
“Knowing that they’re not forgotten, means a lot to the Gold Star families," said Bagwell. "Because that’s the one thing... we don’t want them to be forgotten.”
The Mississippi VA doesn’t want those service members or families forgotten either.
“They’re still grieving," said Mississippi Veterans Affairs Executive Director. "They’re still hurting. And this is just a way that we as a grateful nation...grateful state can say thank you.”
So as you grill and enjoy time with family, don’t forget why we observe Memorial Day.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.