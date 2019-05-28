First Alert Forecast: heat ridge to break late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our persistent ridge of high pressure will begin to lose its fight by the latter parts of the week, leading to slightly cooler air and increased chances for the showers and storms by Thursday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Highs by the latter half of the week will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Another high pressure area will move in by the weekend, boosting highs into the 90s and keeping rain chances low, but not zero.