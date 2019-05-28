First Alert Forecast: heat ridge to break late week

TUESDAY: As everyone heads back to work after the long weekend, expect the heat and humidity to stick around underneath the ridge of high pressure parked over the southeast. Morning 70s will rebound into the lower, and a few, middle 90s by afternoon. Partly clear skies overnight will let temperatures to drop into the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: The ridge of high pressure will re-assert itself for one last round of big time heat locally – highs will top out in the lower 90s amid a mostly to partly sunny sky. We’ll remain quiet overnight with partly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our persistent ridge of high pressure will begin to lose its fight by the latter parts of the week, leading to slightly cooler air and increased chances for the showers and storms by Thursday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Highs by the latter half of the week will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Another high pressure area will move in by the weekend, boosting highs into the 90s and keeping rain chances low, but not zero.
