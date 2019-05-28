Board votes to allow boating to continue on Pelahatchie Bay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors on Tuesday decided to maintain the status quo related to boating on the Pelahatchie Bay area of Barnett Reservoir, where the battle against giant salvinia continues.
Boating will continue to be allowed on a limited basis, with only one ramp open at Pelahatchie Shore Park.
That ramp is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and boaters will have their watercraft inspected prior to launching and after boats are trailered. A boat-cleaning station is located at the ramp to aid in removing vegetation found on boats, helping insure none is being transported.
Homeowners on the shoreline of Pelahatchie Bay can still use their boats without a time limitation, as long as all watercraft are returned to lakeside docks in Pelahatchie Bay.
Boating is restricted to areas south of the main boat channel in Pelahatchie Bay, and south of a line of buoys connecting the main channel to the boat channel along Northshore Causeway.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.