“This was not an act of God”: Vicksburg fire officials search for arsonists after three fires are set in three days

Vicksburg, Miss. (WLBT) - Suspected arsonists on the loose after three structures are torched in three days.
Fire Chief Craig Danczyk says that the fires were all in the same neighborhood and he believes they were set intentionally.
“If somebody thinks it is entertaining to start a fire, for some it maybe entertainment, but I want you to know it is a crime,” said Chief Dancyzk.
Chief Dancyzk says he and his team have been working around the clock putting out fires in the city. One of his firefighters was even injured in the process of putting out one of the fires.
“Absolutely it's not a joke, it's life-and-death. You were putting firefighters in harm’s way,” said Dancyzk.
Saturday, the chief says a structure went up in flames on Grove Street.
“It was pretty much a total loss. It is a six-unit apartment building that had been vacant for many years,” said the Vicksburg’s Fire Chief.
A block away on Sunday, the chief says a small fire was set at a home on the corner of 5th North and Grove Streets. The most recent fire happened at a home Monday afternoon on Jackson and 4th North Streets.
“I have my full investigative team on site, and they are putting all three fires together and there is one common thread. All three of these homes have no utilities, all three of these homes were not occupied and this was not an act of God, this was not an accidental fire, this was an incendiary fire," said Dancyzk. “Somebody deliberately set them, and our mission is to identify the person persons responsible for that.”
Fire officials say they have identified a person of interest in this investigation. If you have any information about these fires, please call The Vicksburg Police or Vicksburg Fire Department.
