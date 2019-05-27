NCAA Regionals: Where Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss will be playing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2019 NCAA Division 1 baseball tournament begins May 31 at several campus sites around the country and culminates with the College World Series, which runs from June 15-26 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss all earned spots in different regionals, with Ole Miss and State each hosting.
No. 4 seed Jacksonville State, No. 3 seed Clemson and No. 2 seed Illinois will join the No. 12 overall seed Ole Miss in the NCAA Oxford Regional.
Illinois and Clemson will open the Oxford Regional action at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU on Friday, May 31. The Rebels will then begin their Road to Omaha against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. CT, which will be streamed live on the ESPN App.
The Oxford Regional is paired with the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by No. 5 national seed Arkansas. The winner of the Fayetteville Regional and Oxford Regional will meet in the Super Regionals. Should Arkansas advance out of its regional, it will have the right to host the Super Regional as the higher overall seed.
Ole Miss entered this past week on the fringe of the host conversation. The Rebels went to Hoover, Alabama, as the defending SEC Tournament Champion and nearly won back-to-back titles.
The No. 7 seed in the tournament, Ole Miss reeled off four wins, playing six game in six days. The Rebels claimed three wins over top-15 teams and went down to the final out before falling in walk-off fashion to Vanderbilt, the SEC's No. 1 seed—and the NCAA Tournament's No. 2 national seed.
The Rebels have earned a postseason bid for the 17th time during Mike Bianco's 19 seasons. Ole Miss is hosting an NCAA regional for the ninth time. All nine host bids have come during Bianco's tenure.
For the second straight season, Ole Miss is one of 10 SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss joins Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State and LSU as the six SEC teams to earn a host bid.
OXFORD REGIONAL SCHEDULE
- Game 1 (Friday, May 31 - 3 p.m.) - Illinois vs. Clemson (ESPNU)
- Game 2 (Friday, May 31 - 7 p.m.) - Jacksonville State vs. Ole Miss (ESPN3)
- Game 3 (Saturday, June 1 - TBD) - Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
- Game 4 (Saturday, June 1 - TBD) - Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
- Game 5 (Sunday, June 2 - TBD) - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
- Game 6 (Sunday, June 2 - TBD) - Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
- Game 7 (Monday, June 3 - TBD) - Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If necessary)
For the second time in program history, the Mississippi State baseball program has earned a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Championship, garnering the No. 6 national seed on the Road to Omaha in 2019.
The top seed in the Starkville Regional, MSU earned the No. 6 national seed to tie its highest national seed since the NCAA began the practice in 1999. The Bulldogs also took the No. 6 seed into the 2016 NCAA Baseball Championship, winning the 2016 Starkville Regional before dropping the NCAA Starkville Super Regional to eventual national runner-up Arizona.
Miami (Fla.) earned an at-large bid and the No. 2 seed in the Starkville Regional and will play No. 3 seed and Mid-American Conference champion Central Michigan in the opening round. State will face No. 4 seed and SWAC champion Southern its first game of the Starkville Regional.
Mississippi State (46-13) and Southern (32-22) will open the tournament at Noon CT, with Miami (Fla.) (39-18) and Central Michigan (46-12) playing the second game on the opening day at 7 p.m. CT. The winner of the Starkville Regional will advance to meet the winner of the Stanford Regional hosted by the No. 11 overall seed Stanford.
Mississippi State is making its 38th NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting a regional for the 14th time in school history.
The Bulldogs are among the national-leading 10 teams from the Southeastern Conference included in this year’s 64-team tournament field, with three selected as national seeds and six chosen as host sites. Overall, 12 of Mississippi State’s 2019 opponents made the field of 64, with State owning an 21-12 record against teams in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Championship bracket.
NCAA Starkville Regional Schedule
Friday, May 31
Game 1 – Noon CT – No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 4 Southern (SEC Network)
Game 2 – 7 p.m. CT – No. 2 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 3 Central Michigan (ESPN3)
Saturday, June 1
Game 3 – Noon CT – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
Game 4 – 6 p.m. CT – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
Sunday, June 2
Game 5 – 2 p.m. CT – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6 – 8 p.m. CT – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
Monday, June 3
If Necessary – 6 p.m. CT – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser
C-USA Champions Southern Miss is headed to Baton Rouge for the LSU-hosted regional.
This is the Golden Eagles’ fourth straight regional appearance.
No. 4 seed Stony Brook, No. 2 seed Arizona State and No. 1 seed LSU will join the No. 3 seed Southern Miss in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.
USM played in a Baton Rouge Regional twice under Corky Palmer (2004 and 2008) with a combined record of 3-4 those two years.
The Golden Eagles have never faced the Arizona State Sun Devils or Stony Brook Seawolves in baseball. LSU leads the Golden Eagles 38-11-2 in their respective series as the two teams could meet for the first time since the 2014 season.
Under three-time C-USA Coach of the Year coach Scott Berry, USM has four C-USA Tournament titles (3 of the last 4), four C-USA regular season crowns, six NCAA Regional appearances, and 381 wins.
The Baton Rouge Regional is paired with the Georgia Regional, hosted by No. 4 national seed Georgia. The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional and Georgia Regional will meet in the Super Regionals.
The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday.
NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Schedule
Friday, May 31
Game 1 – Noon CT – No. 2 Arizona State vs. No. 3 Southern Miss (ESPNU)
Game 2 – 6 p.m. CT – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Stony Brook (ESPN3)
Saturday, June 1
Game 3 – Noon CT
Game 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 2
Game 5 – Noon CT
Game 6 – 6 p.m. CT
Monday, June 3
Game 7 – If Necessary
