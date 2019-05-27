Keith Carter named Ole Miss Interim Athletics Director

Among the major gifts is a $25 million gift from Jerry “Doc” Hollingsworth, which included $10 million in cash, the largest gift in the history of the Ole Miss athletics department by a single individual or organization. Carter is also responsible for several other seven-figure gifts including a $3.7 million anonymous gift, and a $2 million gift to the re-name the basketball practice facility to the Tuohy Basketball Center. He has worked with executive level staff to build the vision for facility growth through the Forward Together campaign, which included plans for the $96.5 million Pavilion at Ole Miss.