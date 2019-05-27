First Alert Forecast: heat continues for Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY: To round out the long weekend, expect more the same of what we’ve seen in the past several days – sunshine will mix with clouds as highs work their way back to the lower 90s; feeling closer to the upper 90s. We’ll remain quiet overnight – lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TUESDAY: As everyone heads back to work after the long weekend, expect the heat and humidity to stick around underneath the ridge of high pressure parked over the southeast. Morning 70s will rebound into the lower and middle 90s by afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our persistent ridge of high pressure will hold itself through Wednesday – but will begin to lose its fight by the latter parts of the week, leading to slightly cooler air and increased chances for the showers and storms by Thursday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Highs by the latter half of the week will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Another high pressure area will move in by the weekend, boosting highs into the 90s and keeping rain chances low, but not zero.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
