Family accuses JPD officer of repeatedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old in back of patrol car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney Lisa Ross is representing a mother who says her 15-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a Jackson police officer.
Ross said the 15-year-old was approached by the officer and befriended, whose name has not yet been released by her or JPD.
The assault allegedly took place of a period of six months. Ross added that there are several sexually explicit videos of the officer with the minor in the back of his patrol car.
The teen’s mother caught onto the misconduct and the family and Ross reported it to the police chief on Saturday. They feel the chief hasn’t responded appropriately.
Ross alleges that so far no action has been taken by the city.
Ross says the family has plans to ask the US Attorney’s office and the Dept of Justice to begin an investigation.
