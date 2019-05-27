Fallen service members honored in Hinds County Memorial Day ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ceremonies to honor fallen service men and women were held across the country on Memorial Day.
A crowd gathered outside the Hinds County Courthouse in downtown Jackson to honor those who died in service to their country. The ceremony is held each year to remember Hinds County residents in all branches of the military who died in the line of duty.
Many of their families were present, as were war veterans who made it home safely.
“We that returned are some of the lucky ones," said Jesse Moore, who served in Vietnam. "You drag those that didn’t make it along with you. Even though they are not seen, they are with you in your mind. That’s the devastating part of it. We look good and normal, but what’s running in our minds is what propels us to go forward.”
Curtis Jones, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was also among those attending the Hinds County ceremony. He says such gatherings are important.
“The sacrifices that the soldiers have made in giving to their country, that’s of great importance to me and also to my fellow veterans,” Jones said.
The Memorial Day service is organized each year by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
