JPD officer accused of statutory rape commits suicide on I-220

JPD officer accused of statutory rape commits suicide on I-220
By ShaCamree Gowdy | May 27, 2019 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 7:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Chief James Davis confirms an officer accused of statutory rape committed suicide on I-220 Monday afternoon.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed that the victim was a Jackson police officer and it appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has identified the officer as 29-year-old James Hollins.

READ MORE: JPD officer accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old in back of patrol car

The shooting and subsequent police activity had all lanes of I-220 blocked for over two hours Memorial Day afternoon.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Continue this story here: JPD officer accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old in back of patrol car

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.