Teen arrested in deadly McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested following a deadly shooting in the Capital City.
17-year-old Stephan Champion was arrested and charged with murder.
On Wednesday, May 22nd a man was gunned down in the 700 block of McDowell Road.
The unidentified man was found lying in the middle of the street.
Moments before, a group was caught on surveillance video pulling up to a gas station in a light-colored car.
Police believe these are the people that fired the deadly shots.
It’s unclear if Champion was in the car.
Additional arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.