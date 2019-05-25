Moss Point man returns to appreciative home after competing on The Voice

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man got national attention when he competed on the television show The Voice and finished in fifth place.
Rod Stokes inspired South Mississippi with his incredible vocal talent, and now that he’s back home, a Pascagoula business owner wanted to show him the community’s appreciation by arranging for him to get some new equipment to use for his regular, non-singing job. Stokes works construction with his father.
“He was far, in our opinion down here, above the competition not only singing, but the stand he took for what he believes, and we appreciate that,” said Rusty Seaman, owner of Pascagoula Service Center. Seaman arranged for Husqvarna to give Stokes several chainsaws and other equipment.
Stokes was appreciative of the gift and the support he received while he was on the air.
“Just the watch party they had, there were three or four hundred people there," Stokes said. "I was just blessed to have the opportunity for America to see me and the experience and me just to really share my heart and who I was and for them to see me for who I was, Rod Stokes, South Mississippi.
Stokes said he will be going to Knoxville to work on some original material that he hopes to record, but in the mean time he will be working construction with his father.
