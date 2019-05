JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hot weather continues through Memorial Day. Another clear, dry, and muggy morning across Central and South Mississippi. Temperatures are running near 70. A quick warm-up today and highs reach the low to middle 90s; between 90 and 93 for most spots. For Memorial Day, once again hot, and partially cloudy; a few widely spaced storms aren’t out of the question, but the chance for rain at any given location is very low.