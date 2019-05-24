REPORT: Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman during massage appointment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage appointment, according to jail book records WAFB obtained.
Roderick DeWayne Birks, 36, was charged with sexual battery and sexual conduct during a massage. His arrest warrant states a 45-year-old woman contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department on April 9 about an incident involving Birks.
The woman said that on March 29 at around 8 p.m., she was sexually assaulted by a male massage therapist, identified as Birks, during a massage appointment at Massage Emporium in downtown Baton Rouge.
Near the end of the massage, Birks removed the sheet from the woman’s body and sexually assaulted her, his arrest warrant said.
Later that night, the woman was given to a sexual assault examination at the Woman’s Hospital, which confirmed male DNA was present.
Investigators later learned Birks was using a forged license from the State of Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy.
According to The Advocate, Birks was arrested Thursday during a brief standoff with police. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.
