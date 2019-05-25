The 38th Annual Pepsi Pops Concert is held in Ridgeland

By Maggie Wade | May 24, 2019 at 11:19 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 7:23 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 38th Annual Pepsi Pops Concert featuring the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra helped hundreds begin their Memorial Day Weekend. There was an array of music that included a salute to those who serve and veterans of the U.S. Military.

Hundreds fill Old Trace Park for the 38th Annual Pepsi Pops Concert. (Source: WLBT)
Those who support the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra fill Old Trace Park at the Reservoir. For 38 years Brown Bottling Group has sponsored the event to bring families and music lovers together to celebrate the MSO.

The annual Pepsi Pops Concert features the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. (Source: WLBT)
Michael Beattie, President and Executive Director of MSO said, “people think of us as doing concerts, and those of course can be life changing. We do everything from classical to pop, so we’ve got a really cool 75th anniversary season coming up next year that’s already on our website. But we also reach some 20 thousand kids with various school initiatives in 7 different public school systems.”

Supporters also come by boat to enjoy music from the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra during Pepsi Pops. (Source: WLBT)
Supporters also come by boat to enjoy the concert. The color guard from Madison Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC presented the nation's flag. After the National Anthem it was all about Mississippi's only professional orchestra.

Beattie said, “it has Beach Boys, and Irvin Berlin, and Music Man and Elvis Presley and a bunch of other pop singers and of course we close out with God Bless America.”

Music also included a salute for active members of the U.S. Military and veterans. (Source: WLBT)
There was a two week delay due to severe weather. Organizers say it was a tough decision but the right decision to make sure everyone could enjoy the night of spectacular music, great food and family fun.

Pepsi Pops 2020 is scheduled for May 8th.

