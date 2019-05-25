Identities released of two men killed in Pearl shooting

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have died as a result of a shooting in Pearl.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the two men as 58-year-old Claude Collins, Jr. and 62-year-old Joseph Frank.
Pearl officials say that the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Pemberton Drive.
One victim died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries.
Pearl officials say they believe the two friends, who lived together in the house, got into an fight. That’s when shots rang out, and frightened neighbors called police.
Sandra Bailey has lived in the neighborhood for the past 25 years. She says she is shocked this happened just a few doors down.
“He was just a great guy. A good neighbor!”
Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says Saturday’s violence is devastating for the city of Pearl.
Flynn says he is shocked and saddened for the families involved.
“It’s such a tight knit community. This doesn’t happen in Pearl very often. Everyone knows everyone. It rips your guts out when something like this transpires.”
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information is available.
