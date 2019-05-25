1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at graduation party in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An early morning shooting at a graduation party in Port Gibson left one man dead and two others injured.
According to Port Gibson Police Chief Calvin Johnson, officials responded to a shooting at the Claiborne County Convention Center around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police discovered Arsenio Johnson deceased upon arriving at the scene and Robert Thomas Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas Jr. was taken to a local hospital.
Amari Johnson, who is a minor, was also injured in the shooting.
Chief Johnson says that the investigation is ongoing and that there is currently no known motive into what led to the shooting.
