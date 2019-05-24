80-year-old Scott County man killed, thrown from ATV after being hit by car

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Deputy Coroner Patricia Woods says that a man was killed while he was on his ATV.
The incident happened Wednesday, May 22 on Highway 483 north about 7:30pm.
80-year-old Jim Armstrong was struck by a vehicle and killed while he was on his ATV.
Mr. Armstrong was thrown from his ATV and into a nearby ditch.
Deputy Coroner Woods said the victim suffered massive head trauma.
He died on the scene.
The driver of the car was injured but it expected to be okay.
The accident is under investigation.
