Warren Co. SO looking for suspect wanted for credit card fraud

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for felony credit card fraud.
Cody Dogan has an active warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761.
If you are interested in a cash reward and want to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to an arrest can result in up to $2,500 reward.
