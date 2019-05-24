Teen killed, two others injured in shooting at Holmes Co. night club

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magic City night club just outside of Lexington.
According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, a 16-year-old was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Friday. He has been identified as James Brown.
Two others were injured and are in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Zamarcus Greer and 20-year-old Marion Friar.
There is no known motive at this time. Sheriff March said it’s possible two people got into a fight and the 16-year-old was caught in the crossfire.
The sheriff has not found any cooperating witnesses at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.